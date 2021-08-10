Ashok Gehlot Slams Modi Govt on Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project
Around 130 eminent personalities had issued a statement calling the project a 'Gandhi Theme Park' at best.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, 9 August, opposed the joint plan of central government and Gujarat government to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad for Rs 1,200 crore, and called it "a disrespect for our father of the Nation".
Adding that the Gujarat government's decision to construct a museum by "demolishing" the ashram is shocking and uncalled for, Gehlot noted that Mahatma Gandhi had spent 13 years of his life at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad from 1917 to 1930.
A few days ago, around 130 eminent personalities of the country also issued a statement calling the redevelopment project at best as a “Gandhi Theme Park” and at worst as “a second assassination”.
'Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project'
The Gujarat government has proposed to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram under the Rs 1,200 crore 'Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project'.
Gehlot asserted that the "holy site" showed people how Mahatma Gandhi lived a simple life and yet orchestrated an enormous freedom movement by taking every section of society.”
"The decision of the Gujarat government to make a museum by demolishing Sabarmati Ashram is shocking and uncalled for," Gehlot said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Gehlot demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “must intervene and reconsider the decision and protect the historical ashram".
Emphasising that the place is called an ‘ashram’ for its simplicity and ideals, and is “not a place to be called a museum,” Gehlot said that people from within the country and abroad “don’t wish to see any world class buildings over here.”
The chief minister further said, "Destroying the sanity and dignity of the ashram is a disrespect to the father of the nation. It seems that the decision is driven by a political motive to change everything that is related to Gandhi ji."
‘Prevent Government Takeover of Gandhian Institutions’
Signatories of the statement titled as, 'Prevent Government takeover of Gandhian Institutions’, included, president of Gujarat Sahitya Parishad and noted writer Prakash N Shah, writer and cultural activist G N Devy, filmmaker Anand Patvardhan, writer Ram Punyani, historian Rajmohan Gandhi, writer Nayantara Sahgal, historian Ramchandra Guha, retired High Court judge A P Shah, former IAS and social activist Aruna Roy, artist and poet Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, among several others, Indian Express reported.
“The present government is all set to ‘reclaim’ the ‘visual wholesomeness, tranquility and uncluttered environment of 1949’ and make it a ‘world-class’ tourist destination spread over 54 acres... Reports say that the project will be under the direct supervision of the prime minister and the chief minister. This is in keeping with the present government’s strategy to appropriate and commercialise all Gandhian institutions in the country. The worst example of this can be seen in Sevagram, but the most frightening aspect is government control over all Gandhian archives. As Mahatma Gandhi was murdered by elements whose ideology still inspires some of those in power in India, this danger cannot be overlooked.”As quoted by Indian Express.
The statement added that if the project is implemented, then the most authentic monument of Gandhi and India’s freedom struggle will be lost forever to “vanity and commercialisation”.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
