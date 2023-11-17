Former Shark Tank Judge Ashneer Grover Stopped by Delhi Police at IGI Airport

Former Shark Tank judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover said that his wife, Madhuri Jain, and he were stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Delhi Police before leaving for New York on Thursday, 16 November.
The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) stopped the BharatPe co-founder from flying out of the country days after a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against him.
What Grover said: "I was going to US from 16-23 November. At immigration they said LoC laga hua hai sir - EOW se check kar ke batate hai (LoC has been issued and we will update you after checking with the EOW)," he took to X to say.
"I found it strange as have travelled 4 times internationally since FIR filed in May - never been a problem and I had not even been summoned once. Flight left in meantime anyways - EOW folks directed Immigration to let us out so that we can return home," Grover added.
He also said that he had not received any communication from the EOW "since FIR in May till 8 AM today 17 morning", adding that he will cooperate with the probe agency.
Allegations against Grover: The 41-year-old entrepreneur and his family have been accused of using fake invoices to siphon off funds on the pretext of providing recruitment services.
