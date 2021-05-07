PM Modi’s Advisors Predict COVID Peak in a ‘Few Days’

The unforgiving COVID-19 surge that India is witnessing presently could peak in the coming days, suggests a mathematical model prepared by advisers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDTV reported. However, the group has a history of wrong and precarious projections.

The body’s most recent forecast puts them in tandem with some other scientists, who had also suggested a mid-May COVID peak in India.

India officially recorded 4,12,262 new cases and 3,980 deaths on Thursday. As per experts, the reported figures are a gross underestimate of the real toll, which is much more in view of India’s crematoriums and hospitals being overburdened. This makes the assessment of any peak particularly complicated, NDTV reported.

However, these estimates remain crucial since PM Modi has avoided a national lockdown, instead passing the responsibility of announcing COVID restrictions to state governments.