As Growth Dips, Labour Policies Have Little Impact on Job Creation

“Investors want certainty and clarity when it comes to labour regulation, and the opacity in the new codes is counterproductive to this,” she said. For instance, the social security code talks about gig workers but does not discuss exactly how such workers will be insured, she explained.

“Moreover, the codes do not go far enough to protect workers in a rapidly changing economy,” Dewan said.

Even as employers have complained about the rigidity of labour laws and the restrictions on hiring workers for fixed terms, they have circumvented laws and hired workers as contract workers, said Radhicka Kapoor, senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations. As a consequence, a change in the law might not have a large impact on employment.

There are larger issues concerning the size of markets, capital formation, credit availability, infrastructure and government policies, which determine the pace and composition of industrial growth, as well as the extent of employment generation, Kapoor explained.