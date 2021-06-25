As Ganga Swells, Mass Graves Lay Bare In UP’s Prayagraj

Niraj Kumar Singh, a zonal officer for the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation said, "We are cremating all bodies individually and following all rituals," NDTV reported. He told the media that he had cremated 40 bodies in the last 24 hours.

Asked about a body where an oxygen tube could be seen in the mouth of the dead person, Singh admitted that it looked the person was ill before death.

Singh was quoted as saying, "You can see that the person was ill, and the family dumped the person here and went away. Maybe they were scared, I cannot say." He added that not all the bodies were decomposed and that the condition of some indicated they were recently buried.