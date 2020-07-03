As Floods Affect Lakhs of People in Assam, PM Extends Support
PM called Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured support to tackle the flood situation in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 3 July, sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each for the next kin of people who lost their lives due to the floods in Assam.
“Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and reviewed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help those affected,” Modi said in a tweet.
Over 16 lakh people have been affected in 22 districts due to flood situation in the state, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.
One death was reported in Matia district on Thursday, taking the death toll to 34.
While 16,03,255 have been affected in 22 districts of Assam and 12,597 people are staying in 163 relief camps, said the authority.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also held a high level meeting with the senior officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD and GoI to review the preparedness in the state on Friday.
Soon after the meeting, MHA said HM has directed officials to develop a well-planned scheme to reduce flooding and minimize loss of lives and property.
"He (Amit Shah) also emphasized on better co-ordination to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and rise in water levels in major catchment zones/areas of the country," MHA added.
According to Hindustan Times, around 70% of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve continued to submerge in the water on Friday and Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger mark at multiple locations triggering crisis for the villagers.
(With inputs from ANI & Hindustan Times)
