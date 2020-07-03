As Floods Affect Lakhs of People in Assam, PM Extends Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 3 July, sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each for the next kin of people who lost their lives due to the floods in Assam.

PM also called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured support to tackle the flood situation in the state.

“Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and reviewed the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help those affected,” Modi said in a tweet.