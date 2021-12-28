India's COVID Spike: Yellow Alert in Delhi, Mumbai Sees 70% Rise in Cases
The national capital saw the biggest single-day spike since 2 June.
India recorded 6,358 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active cases stand at 75,456 while the recovery rate is at 98.90 percent.
With Delhi reporting 496 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 28 December, with a test positivity rate of 0.89 percent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a Level-1 or 'Yellow' alert for COVID-19 restrictions will come into effect in the national capital.
The national capital also recorded one COVID-related death, while the active COVID cases rose to 1,612. This was the biggest single-day spike since 2 June.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported a 70 percent increase in COVID cases over the past 24 hours, reporting 1,377 cases on Tuesday, out of 2,172 new COVID cases reported in Maharashtra.
India’s Omicron cases currently stand at 653, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases at 167, followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala at 57, Telangana at 55, and Gujarat at 49.
Two Vaccines, One Antiviral Drug Approved Today
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Tuesday gave emergency use authorization approval to Covovax and Corbevax COVID-19 vaccines along with antiviral drug Molnupiravir.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic."
Vaccine for Children, Precaution Dose
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Saturday, 25 December, that children aged 15-18 can avail the COVID-19 vaccine from 3 January.
PM had also announced that "Citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will also have the option of precaution dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor. This will also be available from 10 January."
Meanwhile, healthcare and frontline workers would also be able to avail the booster dose of the vaccine from 10 January.
On Tuesday, Centre told the states and Union territories that people aged 60 years and above with comorbidities need not produce or submit any certificate from a doctor at the time of administration of the precaution dose.
However, such persons are expected to take the advice of their doctor before taking the precaution dose.
