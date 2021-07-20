As Canada Extends Travel Ban to India, US Eases Its Travel Curbs

According to a statement by the US State Department, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country, PTI reported.

An official statement added, "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," PTI quoted.

Restrictions on travelling to Pakistan have remained at Level 3 due to terrorism, even though the CDC had issued a Level 2 notice for the nation.