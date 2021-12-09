As 378 Days of Protest Culminate in Victory, Farmers Look to Return Home
As the farmers' protest came to a victorious culmination on Wednesday, 9 December, farmers who had gathered at the borders of Delhi are looking to return home after 378 long days.
A day after the farmers' unions accepted the revised proposal of the Centre with regard to their demands, the SKM on Wednesday held a meeting at the Singhu border, and it was unanimously decided that the farmers would now return home.
"The SKM formally announces the lifting of the morchas at Delhi borders, on national highways, and various other locations in response. The current agitation stands suspended. The battle has been won and the war to ensure farmers' rights, especially to secure MSP as a legal entitlement for all farmers, will continue," said the umbrella body of farmers' unions in a statement.
The farmers, after the SKM's decision, were seen packing up their belongings, as tents and temporary shelters at the border have begun to be uninstalled and loaded into trucks for the journey home.
Earlier, Dr Ashish Mittal, general secretary of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha, told The Quint, "We received a signed copy of the revised proposal from the government today. It has been decided that on 11 December, Saturday, the morcha will be lifted, and the farmers will pack up and return home."
