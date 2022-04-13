Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Suspends Investigation In-Charge, 1 More Officer

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday, 13 April, suspended two of its officers probing the cruise ship drugs case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The two officers, Vishwa Vijay Singh and Asshish Ranjan Prasad, were subjected to an inquiry by the NCB's vigilance team, and were found to have indulged in some "suspicious activity", India Today reported, quoting sources.