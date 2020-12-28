Youngest Mayor: 21-Yr-Old Arya Rajendran of Thiruvananthapuram

A source close to the party told The Quint that this could be seen as the party’s strategy to represent young voters in this election.

Rajendran had won from the Mudavanmugal ward of the city corporation, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar (CPI-M), had suffered a shock defeat in the polls.

CPM-led LDF had 51 members, BJP 34 members, the Congress-led UDF had 10 members and five members were Independents in the 100-member council.