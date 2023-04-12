'AK Bro' Code for Kejriwal, 'Ghee' for Crore: Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Allegations
BRS spokesperson while denying the allegations said that chat was concocted.
In a new letter, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently in Delhi's Mandoli jail, has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in "financial transactions" with Telangana MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.
As per the letter, released by Chandrasekhar's lawyer, the amount was "transferred through hawala from Hyderabad in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party."
"Arvind Kejriwal was having financial transactions with K Kavitha for Delhi liquor licenses and the kick backs were being laundered and transferred to various Asian countries through hawala from Hyderabad in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party," Chandrasekhar alleged in the letter.
He also claimed that he has screenshots to prove his allegations and that he was in touch with several AAP leaders and K Kavitha.
The Code Words: In the letter, Chandrasekhar mentioned that the following code words were used in his alleged chats with the politicians.
'AK Bro': Arvind Kejriwal
'SJ Bro': Satyendra Jain
'Manish': Manish Sisodia
'Arun': Arun Pillai
'JH': Jubilee Hills — a guest house owned by K Kavitha
'Office': TRS Party headquarters
'Package': Rs 15 crore in cash
'15 g Ghee': Rs 15 crore in cash
'25 g Ghee': Rs 25 crore in cash
Sister: K Kavitha
How has the BRS responded? BRS National Spokesperson P Vishnu Reddy denied the allegations to The Quint, and said, “Saving a number as ‘Kavita Akka TRS’ does not prove it is K Kavitha’s number. We suspect that this chat was concocted."
The BRS spokesperson further said, “Sukesh Chandrasekhar is a conman who has no credibility and he is being allowed to release statements from a central prison. The BRS asks who is giving him the resources and support to do this?”
The BRS has also claimed that soon after Chandrasekhar released his letter, BJP leader of Telangana Ranghunandan Rao wrote to the Election Commission asking the body to de-recognise BRS party. “We believe this is an effort to tarnish the image of K Kavitha and thereby exert pressure on Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.”
More from the letter: In his letter, Chandrasekhar also alleged that he and his family are facing pressure from Kejriwal and Satyendra Jain, AAP leader who has been in jail since May 2022 over allegations of money laundering.
He also claimed to be in possession of multiple chats between him and AAP leaders including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, who too is in prison on charges of corruption in the liquor policy scam. "This application and the chats attached with this show the nexus between the leaders of AAP and K Kavitha. As the investigation in the liquor gate is underway, these chats will help in the same," Chandrasekhar alleged.
