'AK Bro' Code for Kejriwal, 'Ghee' for Crore: Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Allegations

In a new letter, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is currently in Delhi's Mandoli jail, has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in "financial transactions" with Telangana MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

As per the letter, released by Chandrasekhar's lawyer, the amount was "transferred through hawala from Hyderabad in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party."

"Arvind Kejriwal was having financial transactions with K Kavitha for Delhi liquor licenses and the kick backs were being laundered and transferred to various Asian countries through hawala from Hyderabad in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party," Chandrasekhar alleged in the letter.

He also claimed that he has screenshots to prove his allegations and that he was in touch with several AAP leaders and K Kavitha.