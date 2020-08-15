Kejriwal’s I-Day Speech: Schools Will Not Reopen, COVID & More
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi schools will not open unless the government is fully convinced.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 15 August said that Delhi schools will not open unless the government is fully convinced with the coronavirus situation in the national capital. He further said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been “brought under control in Delhi with efforts of all.”
While addressing officials and COVID-19 warriors on Delhi government’s Independence Day function, he said, “When I meet parents, they request only one thing that schools should not be opened yet. We care for your children as much as you do. I want to assure all parents that we will not open schools in Delhi until we are fully convinced.”
He further spoke about the “Delhi model” in relation to the coronavirus and said that the government initiated new ways after consulting with experts with special emphasis on plasma therapy and home isolation.
He added that 750 COVID-19 patients have received plasma therapy in Delhi so far.
“We decided that severe cases will be treated in hospitals. For mild/asymptomatic cases, we decided that they can be treated at home. We set up a team of doctors and that team used to regularly monitor the patient’s parameters while being treated at home. We also sent oximeters to their homes for monitoring oxygen levels,” he said.
Delhi Govt to Provide Oxygen Concentrators From Next Week
Also, he pointed that there have been some instances when patients have tested negative, returned home and their oxygen levels dropped after a few days and they died.
“We will be sending oxygen concentrators to the homes of people from next week in order to prevent this,” he added.
He thanked the central government, doctors, NGO, religious institutions, COVID-19 warriors, doctors and nursers, police officials, paramedic staff, sanitation workers, and people of Delhi for bringing the situation under control.
Regarding dengue, he said that the government will be re-launching ‘10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute’ (10 weeks-10 ‘o’clock-10 minutes) programme in the first week of September. People will have to check their homes for stagnant water to control the spread of dengue and other diseases.
Talking about Galwan Valley clashes, he remembered and paid respect to the martyred soldiers for their sacrifice.
