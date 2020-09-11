Arunachal Youths Who Crossed Over to China to Reurn on Saturday
The local youths had accidentally crossed over to the Chinese side while hunting.
The five youth who accidentally crossed over to the Chinese side while hunting will return to India on Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday, 11 September. The youth were nabbed by the Chinese army after crossing over.
“The Chinese PLA confirmed to the Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow at a designated location,”Rijiju tweeted.
The Indian Army had sent hotline a message to the PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh after the yoth went missing. The Chinese side had responded to the message saying the youth were found in their territory.
However, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday, 7 September, had raked up a controversy after he said that he has “no details on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region and referred to Arunachal Pradesh as China's south Tibet region.”
According to reports, the abducted persons - Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri - all of who belong to the Tagin community - had gone to the forest for hunting, a traditional practice of the tribals in the area.
Two other villagers who had accompanied the abducted persons and managed to escape narrated the incident before the public, according to The Arunachal Times.
