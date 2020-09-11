Arunachal Youths Who Crossed Over to China to Reurn on Saturday

The five youth who accidentally crossed over to the Chinese side while hunting will return to India on Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday, 11 September. The youth were nabbed by the Chinese army after crossing over.

“The Chinese PLA confirmed to the Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow at a designated location,”Rijiju tweeted.