Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023: History, Significance, and Facts

It was in 1954 that the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) was founded, and until 1960, Sino-Indian ties were amicable. The renewal of the border dispute in 1962 was the primary reason for the Sino-Indian War.

During the 1962 Sino-Indian War, the Chinese army conquered and temporarily ruled a significant portion of Arunachal Pradesh. In 1963, China declared victory, retreated to the McMahon Line, and repatriated Indian prisoners of war.

According to historical sources, Bibhabasu Das Shastri, the Director of Research, and K.A.A. Raja, the Chief Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh, contacted the NEFA Arunachal Pradesh on 20 January 1972, and it became a union territory. Arunachal Pradeshwas declared as a state on 20 February 1987 and that is why since then Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day has been celebrated annually to commemorate the state’s establishment.