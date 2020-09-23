Arun Shourie Gets Protection from Arrest in Rajasthan Hotel Case

According to LiveLaw, advocates Prashant Bhushan and Pradeep Shah, appearing for Shourie, told the Single Bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta that the court had made an error in holding that the prosecution sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not required.

They further asked the court to grant Shourie complete exemption from appearing before the Trial Court as he is a senior citizen (79) suffering from various age-related issues.

According to LiveLaw, Shourie himself appeared in the online hearing and stressed on the fact that owing to his age, his wife’s ailments and a child, who requires his care, it would be difficult for him to appear before the court, especially in the present scenario.