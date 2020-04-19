Artistes Release Statement Against Delhi Police Arresting Students

"These activists are now being implicated in cases related to the communal violence in Delhi that took place in February. A riot in which the minorities suffered the maximum damage, both in terms of lives and livelihoods, has now become a pretext for the Delhi Police to further witch-hunt activists. Most of whom also come from the minority community," they further said in a statement.

Calling the actions of Delhi Police as "inhuman", the personalities said the lockdown "cannot be a lockdown of the rights of citizens" and must not be "abused by the authorities in this manner".

"These actions of the Delhi Police are utterly inhuman and undemocratic. Making several people travel to police stations every day and then throwing some of them to jails also defeats the purpose of the lockdown and makes a mockery of social distancing.

"At a time when various governments are releasing under-trials from jail to relieve the pressure from the prisons and restrict chances of contamination. The Delhi Police is pushing students and activists into jail."