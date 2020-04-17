Around 100 Take Part in Festival in Kalaburagi, a COVID-19 Hotspot
Turning a deaf ear to the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed in the country to curb the spread of coronavirus, around a hundred people gathered in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday, 16 April, to take out a chariot procession. Kalaburagi has been identified as a COVID-19 hotspot.
The gathering was part of the Siddalingeshwara fair, which is associated with a chariot festival that is held in Chittapur during this time of the year. A few videos from the event have gone viral on social media, showing people violating the social distancing norms by pulling a five-storey chariot. Many even walked along with the chariot.
“At 6:30 am on Thursday, around 100 people had taken part in the chariot procession that is part of the Siddalingeshwara fair”, Superintendent of Police Lada Martin told news agency ANI.
A case has been registered against 20 people and the temple management under Sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code. A sub-inspector has also been suspended.
Kalaburagi is one of the districts in Karnataka with a high number of COVID-19 cases. Till Thursday, it had reported 20 cases, the fourth-highest among all districts and also reported three deaths. Among the 20 patients, 14 are currently undergoing treatment.
Kalaburagi was the first district to report the first COVID-19 death in the country.
(With inputs from ANI and The News Minute)
