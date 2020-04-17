Around 100 Take Part in Festival in Kalaburagi, a COVID-19 Hotspot

“At 6:30 am on Thursday, around 100 people had taken part in the chariot procession that is part of the Siddalingeshwara fair”, Superintendent of Police Lada Martin told news agency ANI.

A case has been registered against 20 people and the temple management under Sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code. A sub-inspector has also been suspended.

Kalaburagi is one of the districts in Karnataka with a high number of COVID-19 cases. Till Thursday, it had reported 20 cases, the fourth-highest among all districts and also reported three deaths. Among the 20 patients, 14 are currently undergoing treatment.

Kalaburagi was the first district to report the first COVID-19 death in the country.

(With inputs from ANI and The News Minute)