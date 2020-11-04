Arnab Goswami Shows Injury Marks, Alleges Assault by Police

In a video that has been released by Republic TV, Arnab Goswami has alleged that he has suffered injuries as Mumbai Police assaulted him.

While showing the injuries on his arm, Goswami said, “Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me. I am here without shoes, I have been assaulted.”

Goswami can be seen showing bruises on his arm and alleged that he was pushed and manhandled him by the Mumbai Police. He also mentioned that he has already shown the injuries to the doctors during the medical examination.