Arnab Goswami Shows Injury Marks, Alleges Assault by Police
Goswami named policemen who he said were responsible for assaulting him.
In a video that has been released by Republic TV, Arnab Goswami has alleged that he has suffered injuries as Mumbai Police assaulted him.
While showing the injuries on his arm, Goswami said, “Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me. I am here without shoes, I have been assaulted.”
Goswami can be seen showing bruises on his arm and alleged that he was pushed and manhandled him by the Mumbai Police. He also mentioned that he has already shown the injuries to the doctors during the medical examination.
While speaking to the media, Goswami named Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze and seven other policemen, who he said were responsible for assaulting him.
Later in the video, Goswami can be seen asking the policemen to not to push him.
“The country should be aware of this,” Goswami added.
Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning arrested Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from his residence. Goswami was arrested in connection with an abetment to suicide case filed against him and two others in 2018.
(With inputs from ANI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.