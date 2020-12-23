Arnab’s Show Fined 20,000 Pounds in the UK For Promoting ‘Hatred’

The order further pointed out that, “One guest also described Pakistani scientists as “thieves”, while another described Pakistani people as “beggars”. In the context of these criticisms, the presenter, addressing Pakistan and/or Pakistani people, said: “We make scientists, you make terrorists”.”

Ofcom observed that statements made during the programme “were expressions of hatred based on intolerance of Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality alone, and promoted hatred and intolerance towards Pakistani people”.

Apart from being fined, the Arnab Goswami led channel has also been directed to broadcast a statement of Ofcom’s findings on a date and in a form to be determined by Ofcom. Republic Bharat has also been directed not to repeat the programme.