Arnab’s Show Fined 20,000 Pounds in the UK For Promoting ‘Hatred’
Ofcom found that an episode of Republic Bharat’s ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’ contained hate speech.
The United Kingdom’s broadcast regulator imposed a fine of 20,000 pounds (approximately Rs 19.73 lakh) on Arnab Goswami’s Republic Bharat for promoting hatred and intolerance.
The UK’s Office of Communications or OfCom on Tuesday, 22 December, cited an episode of Republic Bharat’s show ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’ that was aired on 6 September 2019 in its order. The regulator concluded that the episode violated the conditions in the OfCom Broadcasting Code in respect of "offensive language", "hate speech" and "abusive or derogatory treatment of individuals, groups, religions or communities" with its comments against people of Pakistan, reported Live Law.
The order stated, “Ofcom’s Breach Decision found that an episode of the programme Poochta Hai Bharat contained comments made by the host and some of his guests that amounted to hate speech against Pakistani people, and derogatory and abusive treatment of Pakistani people. The content was also potentially offensive and was not sufficiently justified by the context.”
The Show That Was Penalised
The programme that was penalised was on India’s Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft mission to the moon and also delved into “a comparison of India’s space exploration and technological advancements compared to Pakistan”. Some of the comments made during the debate that featured Arnab Goswami and panellists from India and Pakistan, "amounted to hate speech against Pakistani people".
“In the programme, the presenter and some of his guests conveyed the view that all Pakistani people are terrorists, including that: “their scientists, doctors, their leaders, politicians all are terrorists. Even their sports people”; “every child is a terrorist over there. Every child is a terrorist. You are dealing with a terrorist entity”.”Excerpt from the order
The order further pointed out that, “One guest also described Pakistani scientists as “thieves”, while another described Pakistani people as “beggars”. In the context of these criticisms, the presenter, addressing Pakistan and/or Pakistani people, said: “We make scientists, you make terrorists”.”
Ofcom observed that statements made during the programme “were expressions of hatred based on intolerance of Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality alone, and promoted hatred and intolerance towards Pakistani people”.
Apart from being fined, the Arnab Goswami led channel has also been directed to broadcast a statement of Ofcom’s findings on a date and in a form to be determined by Ofcom. Republic Bharat has also been directed not to repeat the programme.
