Army Officer, 3 Jawans Killed as Infiltration Bid Along LoC Foiled

Three Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, and a BSF jawan were killed on Sunday, 8 November, as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector, a defence spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Three terrorists have also been killed in the operation.

"One captain and two soldiers have lost their lives in the ongoing operation in Machil sector. Three terrorists have been eliminated. Operation is underway," Army sources were quoted by ANI as saying.