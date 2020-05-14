The Army has reportedly come up with a proposal to take in civilians for a ‘three-year Tour of Duty (ToD)’ or ‘internship’ to serve as officers and soldiers. This voluntary programme will start on a trial basis, with a few vacancies initially, and then more people will be accommodated, reports said. The proposal is reportedly meant to tackle unemployment.The Indian Express quoted an internal note as saying that the proposal by the Army states that this is for people who “do not want to make defence services their permanent vocation, but still want to experience the thrill and adventure of military professionalism.”It also states that unemployment is a reality in India, but there has also been a resurgence of patriotic fervour. This move is a shift from the concept of permanent service in the Armed Forces, to something more temporary.A source from the Army told The Hindu that the proposal, however, was still under ‘consideration.’ The entry criteria for candidates for the internship will remain the same, and will not be relaxed, the report added.One of the main benefits of this would reportedly be a reduction of financial load on the Army. It will bring in savings from salaries and pensions and decrease frustration among officers who in their mid-30s have been released from service. The Army note also added that “rigorous military training and habits inculcated will lead to healthy citizenry”.(With inputs from The Hindu and The Indian Express) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.