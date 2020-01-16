Watch: Army Personnel Rescue 2 Civilians From Snow Slide in J&K
Video Editor: Mohd. Ibrahim
Two civilians were rescued by Indian Army personnel after a snow slide hit them in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The incident occurred approximately 200 metres from the post of Lachhipur company operating base and the guard commander who was taking rounds saw the civilians and immediately alerted the Quick Reaction Team, they said.
Both of them were then evacuated to the Regimental Aid Post, the officials said.
Although Khan was discharged after examination, the other individual remained critical, they said.
The unit medical officer stabilized him and facilitated his subsequent evacuation to a hospital in Baramulla, the officials said.
