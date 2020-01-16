Watch: Army Personnel Rescue 2 Civilians From Snow Slide in J&K

Watch: Army Personnel Rescue 2 Civilians From Snow Slide in J&K

India
PTI

Video Editor: Mohd. Ibrahim

Two civilians were rescued by Indian Army personnel after a snow slide hit them in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said two civilians, Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, both residents of Lachhipur village, were on the road from Lachhipura to Bijhama village at around 07:30 AM on Tuesday, 14 January, when a snow slide hit them.

The incident occurred approximately 200 metres from the post of Lachhipur company operating base and the guard commander who was taking rounds saw the civilians and immediately alerted the Quick Reaction Team, they said.

Also Read : #GoodNews: Army Team Rescues Pregnant Woman in Snowy J&K

Loading...
Khan was half buried in the slide but was extricated safely. After persistent search of over 20 minutes, the second individual, Tariq Iqbal, was also rescued.

Both of them were then evacuated to the Regimental Aid Post, the officials said.

Although Khan was discharged after examination, the other individual remained critical, they said.

The unit medical officer stabilized him and facilitated his subsequent evacuation to a hospital in Baramulla, the officials said.

Also Read : Abrogation of Article 370 ‘Historic Step’: Army Chief MM Naravane

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

India
PTI
    Loading...