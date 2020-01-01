2 Army Personnel Killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera Sector
Two army personnel were killed on Wednesday, 1 January, in a gunfight with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, reported PTI.
“Two army soldiers martyred during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited,” Jammu-based Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.
The search operation was launched following information about the movement of suspected terrorists, the officials said.
The infiltrators opened fire on the troops and during a fierce gunfight, the two soldiers were killed, they said. The officials said a massive operation is on in the area.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)