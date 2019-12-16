2 Army Personnel Killed in Separate Incidents Along LoC in J&K

An Army jawan was killed in a fierce gunfight that broke out between Indian troops and suspected infiltrators aided by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, 16 December, officials said.

They said Pakistan Army has been aiding the suspects by opening heavy fire at the Indian posts.

Alert Army troops picked up "suspicious movements" along the LoC in Keri Battal belt in Sunderbani sector, they said.