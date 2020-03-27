Army Names Its COVID-19 Operations ‘Operation Namaste’

Indian Army has code-named its anti-COVID-19 operations as Operation Namaste. The army has, so far, established eight quarantine facilities across the country.

Talking to the media, Army Chief, General MM Naravane on Friday, 27 March said, "To protect the country it is important for us to keep ourselves safe and fit. Keeping this in mind, we had issued 2/3 advisories in last few weeks which should be followed".