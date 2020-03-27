Army Names Its COVID-19 Operations ‘Operation Namaste’
Indian Army has code-named its anti-COVID-19 operations as Operation Namaste. The army has, so far, established eight quarantine facilities across the country.
Talking to the media, Army Chief, General MM Naravane on Friday, 27 March said, "To protect the country it is important for us to keep ourselves safe and fit. Keeping this in mind, we had issued 2/3 advisories in last few weeks which should be followed".
Indian Army has started the process of identifying additional infrastructure for setting up quarantine centres in each station for its personnel to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, other senior officials said on Thursday, PTI reported.
The army is also preparing a plan to "sidestep" medical personnel from lesser virus-affected areas to those severely affected by the outbreak, the officials noted.
More than 700 persons have detected positive for novel coronavirus and 17 people have died till now in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.
(With inputs from ANI & PTI)
