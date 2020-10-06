Army JCO Killed in Heavy Shelling by Pakistan Troops Along LoC

Subedar Sukhdev Singh, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan’s troops along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 5 October, reported news agencies, citing officials.



This was the fourth fatal casualty in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the past five days, reported PTI.

Hindustan Times quoted a spokesperson of the Indian Army as saying: