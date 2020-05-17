One terrorist has been killed and one army jawan died in action in an encounter in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, 17 May.Speaking to IANS, DG Police J&K said the encounter is underway in a built up area, one terrorist was killed and one soldier lost his life.The encounter broke out in Doda after security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.A cordon was laid and as the security forces zeroed in on the built up area where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon them triggering the encounter.(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.