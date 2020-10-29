Army Chief’s ‘Legs Were Shaking’: Pak MP on Abhinandan’s Capture

A Member of Parliament (MP) in Pakistan on Wednesday, 29 October, claimed that Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's legs were shaking, while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a meeting of parliamentary leaders that India was about to attack their country, following the capture of Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

He said it was this fear of retaliation from India that forced Pakistan to abruptly release Wing Commander Varthaman, who landed in Pakistani custody last February following an aerial engagement.