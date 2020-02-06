Pak Desperately Trying to Push Terrorists Across LoC : Army Chief
General Manoj Mukund Naravane has been appointed as the next Chief of Army Staff.
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday, 6 February, said that there has been an increase in the number of ceasefire violations on the Line of Control as Pakistan is trying to "push terrorists" from there.

“Pakistan is desperate to push terrorists across as most of their infiltration attempts have been foiled,” new agency ANI quoted Naravane, as saying.

Speaking at the ongoing DefExpo in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, General Naravane also attributed the spike in ceasefire violations to Pakistan finding it difficult to use its launchpads and various camps due to the winters.

He however said that there has been a "marked decline" in terrorist-initiated incidents in the Kashmir Valley in the last six months, ANI reported.

'Sharang Artillery Gun to be Inducted'

The Army chief also said that the Sharang artillery gun will be inducted into the Army on Friday.

“The 155 mm Sharang is an upgraded version of the 130 mm M-46 field guns,” the Army Chief told ANI.

He further stated that Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles are being issued to troops deployed in the forward areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

