Pak Desperately Trying to Push Terrorists Across LoC : Army Chief
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday, 6 February, said that there has been an increase in the number of ceasefire violations on the Line of Control as Pakistan is trying to "push terrorists" from there.
“Pakistan is desperate to push terrorists across as most of their infiltration attempts have been foiled,” new agency ANI quoted Naravane, as saying.
He however said that there has been a "marked decline" in terrorist-initiated incidents in the Kashmir Valley in the last six months, ANI reported.
'Sharang Artillery Gun to be Inducted'
The Army chief also said that the Sharang artillery gun will be inducted into the Army on Friday.
He further stated that Sig Sauer assault rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles are being issued to troops deployed in the forward areas.
(With inputs from ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )