'Matter of Concern': Army Chief on Chinese Troops' Deployment Across Ladakh
He said Chinese troops were deployed in considerable numbers, but the army was monitoring their movement closely.
Army Chief General MM Naravane told news agency ANI on Saturday, 2 October, that Chinese troops have been deployed in considerable numbers in Ladakh and though this remains a "matter of concern", the Indian Army is monitoring their movement closely.
"The Chinese have deployed in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and not only in Eastern Ladakh, but all across the Northern Front right upto our Eastern Command also. Definitely, there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for us, but we are regularly monitoring their movements."General MM Naravane, Army Chief
"We get we are also carrying out matching developments – both in infrastructure as well in terms of troops – that are needed to counter any threat. So we are, I think, at the moment quite well poised to meet any eventuality," he added.
13TH ROUND OF TALKS
The army chief also mentioned that India is expecting to hold the 13th round of talks with China in the second week of October to reach a consensus on disengagement, adding that the last six months have been "quite normal".
He said that he believed that the differences can be "resolved through dialogue" and that the two sides with be able to achieve results.
The 12th round of the disengagement talks were held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on 31 July, when the two sides discussed issues related to disengagement along the LAC in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.
The Indian Army has deployed the K9-Vajra self-propelled howitzer regiment in the Ladakh sector along the LAC, which the army chief said can work in high-altitude areas.
