Army Chief General Naravane Takes Charge as Head of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Army Chief General MM Naravane has assumed the charge as the chairperson of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, that comprises of the chiefs of the army, navy, and the air force, sources told The Quint.

Naravane, who took over as the 27th Chief of the Army Staff on 31 December 2019, previously served as Vice Chief of the Army and prior to that headed the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's border with China.

General Naravane's promotion to the post comes in the wake of the death of former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who had passed away after a chopper carrying him and 13 others had crashed in Tamil Nadu last week.