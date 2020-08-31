Army Captain Killed in Accident During Loading of BMP in Ladakh

An Indian Army officer was killed in Ladakh on Sunday, 30 August, after an accident took place during the loading of an infantry combat vehicle. The officer reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

ANI reported that the officer has been identified as Captain Dikshant Thapa. Army officials said that while loading the BMP, a civil truck rammed the trailer due to which it toppled. Thapa reportedly belonged to the army's mechanical infantry.

The incident took place near Karu in Ladakh, army officials further said, according to ANI.