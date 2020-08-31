Army Captain Killed in Accident During Loading of BMP in Ladakh
An army officer was killed in Ladakh on 30 August in an accident during the loading of an infantry combat vehicle.
An Indian Army officer was killed in Ladakh on Sunday, 30 August, after an accident took place during the loading of an infantry combat vehicle. The officer reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
ANI reported that the officer has been identified as Captain Dikshant Thapa. Army officials said that while loading the BMP, a civil truck rammed the trailer due to which it toppled. Thapa reportedly belonged to the army's mechanical infantry.
The incident took place near Karu in Ladakh, army officials further said, according to ANI.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.