Armed Group Goes on Stabbing Spree Against Rivals in Delhi; 1 Killed, 4 Injured

A man was stabbed to death and four others got injured in two related attacks on Friday evening, 9 September, in Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said.

According to police, the incident of stabbing was reported in K-Block, Mangolpuri at 4.36 pm on Friday. The victims were identified as Armaan, Monty alias Moin Khan, and Fardeen, and were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in the vicinity, police added.

The doctors at the hospital declared Armaan as “brought dead.”

Explaining the timeline of events, Additional DCP Outer Delhi Amit Verma said, “Yesterday at around 4.30 pm, police received a call about a murder in Mangolpuri PS area. Police reached the spot and found a man, Armaan dead, two injured. The incident happened due to enmity between two families who were trying to create their dominance in the area,” ANI reported.