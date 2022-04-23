Armed Forces Will Also Cross Border To Take Actions Against Terrorists: Rajnath

He said that the Army is not for maintaining the internal security of the country; this is the responsibility of other security forces and the state police.



"If the Army can be withdrawn from internal security, they would more effectively deal with the country's external security at the frontiers. The Indian Army's strength, dedication and spirit are incredible. Due to the dedication and courage of 15 lakh strong Indian armed force personnel, the head of 'Bharat Mata' would never be low down," Singh said.



"This is a very proud feeling for the country that currently there are 38,000 to 40,000 retired Army veterans in the northeast region," he added.



Singh said that as part of the government's mission to make India an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' in defence equipment, the export of defence equipment increased by 334 percent during the past few years.



"By 2025, Indian defence exports would cross Rs 35,000 crore. India is now among the 25 countries in making and exporting defence equipment," he said.



Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami, Bangladesh's Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Retd.) among others were present in the event, held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.