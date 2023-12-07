Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 India: Date, History, Significance, and Other Details

Armed Forces Flag Day or Flag Day in India is celebrated every year on 7 December since 1949 to pay tribute to martyrs in Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, and other defence forces who lost their precious lives while serving the country. This day is also dedicated to recognize and honor the families of Indian Forces who lost their dear ones in the line of duty.
Armed Forces Flag Day in India is celebrated with great respect, dignity, and patriotism. On this day, people are encouraged to buy flags, cards, coupons, and other items, and the money earned by all this goes to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), which is used for supporting the families of armed forces. India's Flag Day is an important occasion in the country, which gives an opportunity to people to express gratitude towards the armed forces who lost their precious lives while protecting the country, and their affected families.
Armed Forces Flag Day: History and Significance
On 28 August 1949, the Ministry of Defence officially declared 7 December as Indian Armed Forces Flag Day. This day was established to honor the armed forces of the country who sacrificed their precious lives while protecting the country against enemies, and raise funds and donations to support their families. On this day, people are encouraged to purchase flags, badges, stickers, and other items to raise a fund known as Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF). The AFFDF is utilised to support ex-servicemen (ESM).
Armed Forces Flag Day: Why and How To Celebrate?
Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated annually on 7 December to honor the martyrs, veterans, war-disabled soldiers, Veer Naris, and others who have made a magnificent contribution while serving the nation. On this day many activities are held by Indian armed services to raise funds and donations, and show the people how their brave soldiers protect the nation while keeping their lives at stake.
People who want to donate for the welfare and rehabilitation of Indian Armed Forces must do it through the official website of Kendriya Sainik Board (ksb.gov.in/DonateAFFDF.htm). Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) is responsible for providing the donations and funds to all the former soldiers and their families via a network of Rajya Sainik Boards (RSBs) and Zila Sainik Boards (ZSBs).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)