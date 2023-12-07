Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 India: Date, History, Significance, and Other Details

Armed Forces Flag Day or Flag Day in India is celebrated every year on 7 December since 1949 to pay tribute to martyrs in Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, and other defence forces who lost their precious lives while serving the country. This day is also dedicated to recognize and honor the families of Indian Forces who lost their dear ones in the line of duty.

Armed Forces Flag Day in India is celebrated with great respect, dignity, and patriotism. On this day, people are encouraged to buy flags, cards, coupons, and other items, and the money earned by all this goes to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), which is used for supporting the families of armed forces. India's Flag Day is an important occasion in the country, which gives an opportunity to people to express gratitude towards the armed forces who lost their precious lives while protecting the country, and their affected families.