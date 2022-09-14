Argument Breaks Out Between Roommates at Amity, Girl Tries To Kill Herself

(If you have thoughts of self-harm, or you know someone who is in distress, please show them your sympathy and call these numbers for local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A girl studying at Amity University, Lucknow attempted to kill herself after some of her college mates threatened to rape and kill her, on 9 September.

"On 8 September, an argument broke out between roommates of Amity University, Lucknow. After that, one of the girls undergoing treatment for depression took an overdose of her drugs. She was admitted to hospital, FIR has been registered against six people and the investigation is underway," said Prachi Singh, DCP East Lucknow.