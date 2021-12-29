Apple Puts Foxconn's TN Factory on Probation After Hundreds Get Food Poisoning
Foxconn said it was restructuring the local management team and taking immediate steps to improve the amenities.
The Sriperumbudur facility of technical company Foxconn, which assembles Apple iPhones, has been put on probation after 250 women employees of the facility caught food poisoning in their dormitory.
Apple, on Wednesday, 29 December, said that it would ensure that strict standards were maintained at the Foxconn facility before it was allowed to reopen.
The company also said that it held suppliers accountable to the highest standards in the industry.
Meanwhile, protests against the Foxconn facility erupted after the women employees fell ill.
Ensuring Good Living Conditions
Foxconn said on Wednesday that it was restructuring the local management team and taking immediate steps to improve the amenities at the centre. The company also said that it would ensure that requisite standards were maintained at the facility.
Apple, meanwhile, stated that it has already sent independent auditors to inspect the dormitory facilities of Foxconn after complaints of poor living conditions.
The company also said that it was working with the supplier firm to improve the living conditions in the dormitories as well as the dining rooms.
It also said that corrective actions would be implemented at the earliest at the supplier company facility.
(Published in arrangement with IANS. Copy has been edited for clarity)
