‘Appalling Conditions’: Kashmir Journalists on Reporting in J&K

According to the reporters, the police officer who thrashed them explicitly said, “Why did you carry stories against me?”

Internet and mobile connectivity in the region were restricted from 5 August last year after the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories: Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

While most of the services except mobile internet were restored in Jammu within a week, Kashmir witnessed restoration of landlines and postpaid mobile services and internet facilities for essential services like hospitals in phases.