Apogee of Genesis: What To Expect At DTU’s Entrepreneurship Summit

The second day’s big event is a B-Plan competition with a top prize of Rs 2 lakh cash and Rs 45 lakh worth of goodies. The competition would be followed by a networking dinner with over 100 DTU alumni.

The third day will feature HRs of top companies, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Alibaba, Vistara, among others, who will interact with the students and offer them some interview tips and tricks. A startup internship and job fair, where students would get a chance to apply for internships and jobs in 50 different companies including Vistara and Decathlon, is also being organised.

Pop-rock fusion band Lagori will perform on the band night, concluding the summit.