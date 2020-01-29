Apogee of Genesis: What To Expect At DTU’s Entrepreneurship Summit
Delhi Technological University (DTU) – the New Delhi-based engineering college – will be hosting ‘Apogee of Genesis,’ its flagship entrepreneurship summit, from 30 January to 1 February.
The three-day event is an amalgamation of sharp young students, trailblazing professionals, and trendsetters who aim to start or fund their businesses and change the world. A series of events will be organised as part of the summit.
An Eventful Three Days
The first event is the Leadership and Disruption Series. The lineup features politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, actress, producer and entrepreneur Vishakha Singh, Sutherland Global Services CTO Atul Kanwar, Jabong founder Praveen Sinha, and other famous personalities. DTU will also host ‘Slayy Point’ and 'Nazarbattu' for YouTube entrepreneurs.
The second day’s big event is a B-Plan competition with a top prize of Rs 2 lakh cash and Rs 45 lakh worth of goodies. The competition would be followed by a networking dinner with over 100 DTU alumni.
The third day will feature HRs of top companies, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Alibaba, Vistara, among others, who will interact with the students and offer them some interview tips and tricks. A startup internship and job fair, where students would get a chance to apply for internships and jobs in 50 different companies including Vistara and Decathlon, is also being organised.
Pop-rock fusion band Lagori will perform on the band night, concluding the summit.
