APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 20 Inspiring Quotes by 'Missile Man of India'
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam served as the President of India from year 2002 to 2007.
India lost one of its most celebrated aerospace scientist and former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on 27 July 2015. He was also popularly known as the 'Missile Man of India'
Kalam is not only remembered as a great scientist and President of India, but also as one of the greatest teachers ever.
Born on 15 October 1931 at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam completed his graduation in science from St. Joseph's College, Trichy in 1954. He then specialized in Aeronautical Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1957.
He later went on to work in multiple important Indian projects, like development of India's first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3), evolution of ISRO's launch vehicle programme, and many more.
He played a pivotal role in India's nuclear test, Pokhran-II.
Dr Kalam was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1981, Padma Vibhushan in 1990, and the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1997.
Here are 20 Inspiring Quotes from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
"To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces - desire, belief and expectation."Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
"Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success."Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
"Art is the way to encourage and the process and experience of creative thinking."Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
"Social media has sparked a realisation amongst the people that they have a voice. People are able like ever before to exert the pressure of their opinion on the government."Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
"Youth should not accept any compromise or lower their sights. A society that its youth crawl in conformity and enforces dogmas on their aspirations can never flourish."Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
"Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world. fear has no place. Only strength respects strength."Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“It Is Very Easy To Defeat Someone, But It Is Very Hard To Win Someone”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“For great men, religion is a way of making friends; small people make religion a fighting tool.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Sometimes, it's better to bunk a class and enjoy with friends, because now, when I look back, marks never make me laugh, but memories do.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Failure will never overtake me if my definition to succeed is strong enough”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“We are all born with a divine fire in us. Our efforts should be to give wings to this fire and fill the world with the glow of its goodness.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Once your mind stretches to a new level it never goes back to its original dimension”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Let not thy winged days be spent in vain. Whenonce gone no gold can buy them back again.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“If you want to leave your footprints On the sands of time Do not drag your feet.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Behind the parents stands the school, and behind the teacher the home.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
“Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
