The winners of the Pulitzer Prize for 2020 were declared on Monday, 4 May, with Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan, and Dar Yasin of The Associated Press winning the prize for Feature Photography for their coverage of the Jammu and Kashmir lockdown. The prize winners were announced virtually on YouTube because of the coronavirus pandemic by Pulitzer board administrator Dana Canedy.The lockdown in Kashmir, saw a sweeping curfew and no internet access for months on end. Covering the tense climate in Kashmir was obviously a challenging task, and the photographers had to take shelter in strangers' homes and hide their cameras in vegetable bags. "It was always cat-and-mouse," Yasin told The Associated Press on Monday.He added, "These things made us more determined than ever to never be silenced." Anand said that he was left 'speechless' and that he couldn't believe it. Yasin and Khan live in Srinagar, while Anand is based in Jammu.The New York Times led when it came to the other Pulitzers, picking up awards for Investigative Reporting, International Reporting, and Commentary. The photography staff at Reuters won the Pulitzer for Breaking News Photography, and the staff at The Washington Post won for Explanatory Reporting.