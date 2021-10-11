Reduce AC Usage During Peak Hours, AP Govt Urges Residents Amid Coal Shortage

Highlighting the energy crisis being faced in the state, Jagan said that power generation stations operated by APGENCO, which supply about 45 percent of the state's energy needs, hardly have coal stocks for one or two days and generation from these could be impacted further.

While APGENCO stations need 70,000 tons of coal per day, as of September end, the state was receiving 24,000 tons per day, which has now been increased to 40,000 tons on request to the Union government, Srikant said.