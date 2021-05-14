Andhra Pradesh: CID Arrest YSRCP Rebel MP, Sedition Slapped

The notice said that he has been arrested and the case has been registered as a non-bailable offence.

At the time of arrest, there was allegedly a commotion at the residence of the Narasapuram MP, however, in minutes Andhra Pradesh CID police took the MP away in a vehicle with the help of local police. The MP’s son Bharat speaking to local media alleged that the family is unaware about where Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has been taken.

CID officials are yet to make a detailed announcement pertaining to the case.

The Narasapuram MP is known for his anti-YSRCP stances and has been at odds with his party for months now.

Earlier in March, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against him for allegedly defrauding a branch of the State Bank of India in Chennai. In October 2020, he was booked in another case by the CBI, in relation to an alleged loan default case. The case was registered based on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, against the borrowing firm and several individuals, for allegedly causing a loss of approximately Rs 826.17 crore to Punjab National Bank and other consortium banks.