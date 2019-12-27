‘I Am Back’: Kashyap, An Hour After He Could ‘Only Read & Retweet’
In less than a week’s time, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had a second run-in with his Twitter account on Friday, 27 December, after he said he could only “read and retweet” on the social media platform.
He also used the Instagram post to change his display picture on Twitter.
This is the second controversy that has emerged since Kashyap returned to Twitter in the wake of the violence against students in Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Earlier on 21 December, Kashyap had tweeted about a drastic drop in his followers, following which a number of users tweeted suggesting they weren’t following the director anymore.
Kashyap said his followers had reduced to 76,300 from around 5 lakh.
