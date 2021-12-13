'Anti-Women, Regressive': Priyanka Gandhi, Others Slam CBSE Question
As per the CBSE’s marking scheme the correct answer was that the writer “takes a light-hearted approach to life.”
“It was only by accepting her husband’s sway that she (wife) could gain obedience from the young.”
“In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline.”
These are the lines from a comprehension passage used in the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination conducted on Friday, 10 December, triggering outrage with handles on social media calling it “regressive” and “misogynistic."
A passage from the question paper read:
“What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over children,” read a part of the passage. “It was only by accepting her husband’s sway that she (wife) could gain obedience from the young."
One of the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) asked whether the writer “seems to be a male chauvinist pig (sic) or an arrogant person.”
However, as per CBSE’s marking scheme the correct answer was that the writer “takes a light-hearted approach to life.”
'Multiple Interpretations': CBSE's Responds
Following the outrage, the CBSE said that they have received “mixed reactions” from parents and students who stated that “it seems to support regressive notions on family and allegedly promotes gender stereotyping.“
The board said in a statement: “The matter will be referred to subject experts for considered views as per the pre set procedures of the board."
"As regards the correct answer option and the answer key released by the board, it is clarified that if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations , appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students."CBSE Statement
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi called out the “drivel” and said in a tweet: “Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?”
Several handles on Twitter hit out at the question, stating that it was "misogyny on full display," and it appears "like the writer is expressing regret for emancipation of women."
