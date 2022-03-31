'Anti-National Thoughts': UP Qawwal Booked for Remarks on Modi, Yogi, Amit Shah
UP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the 'nationalist government' will not tolerate such expression.
A qawwali singer in Uttar Pradesh has been booked for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday, 31 March, adding that the 'nationalist government' will not tolerate such expression.
"I request the qawwal that he can sing anything but he shouldn't even think of singing anything against the country. Be it a writer, singer, shayar or qawwal, they should remove the anti-national thoughts from their hearts. These are times of nationalism and we have a nationalist government so these things won't work now."
This comes after the qawwali singer, identified as Shareef Parwaaz, allegedly made provocative remarks against the prime minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Adityanath during a performance in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Monday, 28 March.
Mishra told reporters that he had ordered the registration of a case against the singer under IPC Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, if rioting be committed, if not committed), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 298 (1) (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), and 98 (Right of private defence against the act of a person of unsound mind, etc).
"We have also sent two teams to Kanpur to nab him and Kanpur police are also coordinating with them," he added.
The Qawwal's Speech & His Apology
In a video of the event in Rewa, Parwaaz is heard saying, (What happened during the lockdown? Modi ji, Yogi ji, and Shah say they are there. But who is there? If the patrons of the poor (gareeb nawaz) so wished, it will not be known where India existed).”
The event, arranged at Mangawa, was reportedly attended by thousands.
Parwaaz, in an apology after the event said, “I was merely referring to gareeb nawaz, who brings wrongdoers to justice. My words were misunderstood and it was not my intention. If any of my words or actions have hurt any sentiments including those of our Hindu brothers, I would like to apologise with all my heart. Even I am a Hindustani.”
