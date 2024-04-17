29 Maoists Killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar: How the Major Security Op Unfolded

Over 29 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division on Tuesday, 16 April.

With just three days to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to commence, this is one of the biggest operations (in terms of casualties on the Maoist side) that has been carried out in recent history.

However, when security forces moved into the camp in Kanker as part of a search operation, they didn't know it would become one of the biggest anti-Maoist operations in the history of Chhattisgarh's fight against Maoists.