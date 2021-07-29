Conversion Row: Despite ATS Clean Chit, 'Nationalist Writer' Termed 'Atankwadi'

Praveen has now embarked on a Samajik Nyay Yatra to "reclaim his lost honour". He will be filing a petition in the Supreme court upon reaching Delhi on foot on 9 August.

After submitting a memorandum to the Saharanpur district magistrate, Praveen set off for the 230 km journey.

"I am innocent, I can't live with societal abuse neither will I give clarification about the incident to people, relatives and the society and request them to treat me as innocent," an excerpt from the memorandum submitted to the district magistrate read.