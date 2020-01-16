Anti-CAA Stir Grows at Delhi’s Turkman Gate, Many Detained
Many protesters were detained while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Central Delhi's Turkman Gate on Thursday, 16 January.
The protest had started on Wednesday night, and on Thursday evening, around 4,500 protesters were present at the gate.
Sara Javed Chawla, one of the protestors, said police detained some of the demonstrators on Thursday morning.
The shopkeepers in the area closed their establishments and came out to form a human chain.
“The shopkeepers in the area closed their shops and formed a human chain. We will come out on road in the evening and will raise slogans against the CAA and NRC,” she added.
Despite several attempts, senior Delhi police officials could not be contacted, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
